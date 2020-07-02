Enugu records 66 new cases of COVID-19

The Enugu State Government has announced 66 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 327.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, made the announcement in a statement on Thursday in Enugu.

Obi said that the ministry confirmed the 66 new cases in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said that confirmed cases undergoing treatment were 192, while 126 had been discharged.

“The number of cases on treatment is 192, the number of cases discharged is 126 and number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is nine,’’ he said.

Obi called on the public to always observe all the precautionary measures set out by the NCDC so as to stay safe from the pandemic.

The commissioner urged everyone to be responsible, adding that COVID-19 was real.

(NAN)

