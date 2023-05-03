The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) has attributed their loss of electricity supply to Imo State to the ongoing industrial action by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC).

In a statement issued in Owerri Wednesday by Emeka Ezeh, Head Corporate Communication, he said that the reason is as a result of over alleged “violent disruption and unprovoked assault on Imo State workers by agents of Imo State Government during the May Day celebration.

Ezeh said that after its joint Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting on Monday, the organized labour had resolved that “all affiliates of both NLC and TUC in Imo State are to withdraw their services beginning from 12 midnight on Tuesday”.

Consequently, according to the EEDC Head Corporate Communication, the transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which is EEDC’s primary source of power supply, was forced to shut down in the state this morning by 00:00 hours.

He said that as a result of this development, all customers of EEDC in Imo State under its Owerri, New Owerri, Orlu, and Mbaise districts are out of electricity supply.

He said: “we are aware of the inconveniences this situation will cause their esteemed customers and are hopeful that the issue will be resolved in good time and supply restored to our customers”.

He, therefore, appealed to their customers to be vigilant and ensure the electricity infrastructure serving them is not attacked by vandals who might want to take advantage of the period of outage to attack and vandalize electricity facilities.

He reassured the commitment of EEDC ti working assiduously to deliver improved services to their esteemed customers.