National Deputy Chairman of the Labour Party, Ladi Iliya has called on all Nigeria s to disregard the National Executive Committee meeting called by the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the Labour Party.

She said the meeting lacked any authentication from the Labour Party Constitution as all those who could have constituted the NEC are in Abuja to prove that the assemblage in Bauchi was lacking in substance.

According to her, the Chairmen and secretaries of the Labour Party and its National Working Committee members who form critical part of the National Executive Committee of the Labour Party are in Abuja, hence it cannot be said that the Party is holding any meeting in Bauchi.

The meeting which was attended by the Enugu State Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, Edoga Chijioke, said the mandate of the Party would be restored especially, as the INEC record of registered voters was lower than the votes from the contentious areas that gave PDP victory.

On his part, the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Obiorah Ifoh said the meeting of Bauchi would only amount to a Jamboree.

In his address, he said, “In the Labour Party, we have no issue. Bar Julius Abure is our chairman and those things you’re seeing are just the handiwork of paid agents who are trying to create confusion.”

“They also invited the state chairmen of our party to their meeting. Gentlemen of the Press, seated here in this hall are all the state chairmen of our party across all the 36 states and FCT.

“Only last night, all 36 member-elect of the House of Representatives and 8 Senator-elect were represented in a caucus meeting held with the National Working Committee.

“Then again, I ask, who are these NEC members they are hoping to attend their jamboree in Bauchi?

“Article 13:2A of our party constitution is clear on the composition of the Labour Party NEC. They include our state Chairmen and Secretaries, and all other officers as have been mentioned above. The constitution did not state that expelled and suspended officers of the party shall convene NEC of the party”.

He further stated that the Lamidi Apapa-led faction has “In their desperation to satisfy their paymasters who we have already established to be two governors; one from South West and another from South East”.





Ifoh said they are “also using a top member of the APC National Working Committee who go in between them, this transactional arrangement which will see them recruiting their usual customers; touts, market women, street hawkers and people who are not members of the party”.

According to him, “We also have it on a reliable source that they will attempt to have a blanket suspension of all our elected members of our NWC, a power that is alien and unheard of. They have also been dangling carrots to some of our leaders to either join them or be suspended.”

He enjoined all supporters of the Labour Party and members of the “Obidient movement” to ignore the NEC meeting and disregards its outcome.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE