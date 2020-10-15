NIWA commences test run of containers to Ontisha river port

THE National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has commenced a test run of moving containers from Onne Port to Onitsha River port.

Speaking during the arrival of containers from Onne to Onitsha river port, the Managing Director/CEO of NIWA, George N. Moghalu explained that the aim of the test run is to break the jinx and encourage partnership with the barge operators association over movement of cargoes by water.

According to the NIWA MD, “This is the first phase of the test run and the second phase will be from Lagos Ports to Onitsha River port and Onitsha to Lagos”.

NIWA is giving good exemplary leadership to all investors that moving goods on the waterways is economically viable and safe, so that investors can key in and benefit from the potentials of water transportation.

The Managing Director also added that since he assumed office, he wants to ensure that the Onitsha port is fully functional after 42 years of construction and commissioned in 2012.

The exercise is in preparation of the full official operation of the port which will commence by the first quarter of 2021.

The Managing Director also said, “There is no doubt that the full operation of the river port will boost economic activities in Anambra State and the south east, creating jobs and wealth for our teaming youths, reduce bottleneck in clearing goods and save money wasted in transporting containers from different ports to the south east. It will also decongest our ports in Lagos and reduce the pressure on our roads”.

