Delta govt charges newly-recruited teachers, education officers on productivity

THE Secretary to the State Government of Delta State, Mr Chiedu Ebie, has charged the newly recruited teachers and education officers in the state to strive towards qualitative service delivery in the discharge of their duties.

Ebie gave the advice in Asaba, the state capital, while declaring open a two-day induction programme organised by the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education for the newly recruited 1,000 teachers and 75 education officers, insisting that their services must benefit the state, especially children in schools who needed the right foundation in their quest to become future leaders.

According to him, the recruitment process of the personnel was transparent based on merit, recalling that 52, 505 applicants applied but 7,331 were shortlisted for interview.

He said the purpose of the induction training was to complete the cycle of excellence, despite the negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, adding that the Education Officers must obtain the mandatory two years of field experience before reverting to their post in the ministry.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr. Patrick Ukah, admonished the inductees to discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and commitment, adding that they should consider their employment as an opportunity to contribute their quota in building mentally and morally balanced children whom he said would be future leaders.

Ukah, who said ne could excel in any chosen career through commitment, effective discipline and personal reorientation, stressed the need to constantly build the capacity of teachers to enable them keep abreast modem trends in line with the vision and policy of the Okowa-led administration.

The commissioner maintained that the knowledge of the newly recruited teachers would be upgraded through what he termed ‘train the trainer’ approach, adding that they should proud of their profession, being the only way they could progress as teachers.

He added that as part of the strategies to actualize the desire for developing the capacity of teachers in the state towards attaining world-class standard, the administration of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa deemed it fit to establish the Teachers Professional Development Centre, Owa-Oyibo in Ika North East Local Government Area.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Director-General/Coordinator of Teachers Professional Development Centre, Owa-Oyibo, Chief Anthony Dibashi, and the state Coordinator, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Sarah Uge, enjoined the inductees to maximise the benefits of the initiative to add value to the children, by taking their jobs seriously.

The induction programme also held in Delta South and Central Senatorial districts.

