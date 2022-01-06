NITDA to launch startup incubation programme for youths

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), through its subsidiary, the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), and in partnership with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is set to launch iHatch, a startup incubation programme aimed at increasing the number of innovation-driven enterprises by Nigerian youths.

A statement signed by the Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations of NITDA, Mrs Hadiza Umar, said the incubation program will provide an opportunity for startups that have innovative business ideas along with a prototype of their products or services.

iHatch is a 5-month free intensive incubation program designed to help Nigerian entrepreneurs perfect their business ideas through a series of coaching, lectures, and boot camps, to generate viable and scalable business models.

The statement said iHatch focuses on youth, innovation, entrepreneurship, and technology.

NITDA said participating startups will receive free offline and online interactive training from experienced coaches and mentors from over the world. Other benefits include free co-working space for the duration of the programme and investment opportunities.

“iHatch seeks to establish a programme that will accelerate the process of taking ideas to impact, hence providing the much-needed jobs for our teeming youths, and also nurturing that entrepreneurial spirit in them, which will catalyse the Nigerian digital economy to the next level,” said Malam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director-General of NITDA.

