Produce sellers want agric funds disbursed directly to farmers

The Agricultural Produce Sellers Association of Nigeria (APSAN) has urged the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and other agricultural-related agencies to ensure they disburse funds meant for farmers directly to them through their personal contacts.

The Association also called on the Ministry to adopt the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) way of reaching directly to farmers without passing through states and local government councils or middlemen.

Comrade Aloys Akortsaha, National President of the Association said this on Wednesday in his office in Abuja while speaking with journalists.

He said reaching out to farmers directly would end short-changing of farmers and boost productivity.

He noted that the agricultural sector and Nigerian economy will be boosted in no small measure.

Akortsaha said empowering farmers and agripreneurs is tantamount to strategically diversifying the economy.

His words: “As an organisation saddled with the responsibility to cater for the economic well being of members, it is incumbent on us to encourage Nigerians particularly farmers and agribusiness dealers on the need to use the opportunity given by the Federal Government by NIRSAL.

“This is to spur the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor and NIRSAL Microfinance Bank Managing Director to do more in their respective roles in ensuring that jobs are created and the production capacity is boosted.”

He disclosed that over 20,000 APSAN members have so far benefited from the N503.3 billion disbursed by the NIRSAL microfinance bank.

“This is the first time a programme is impacting positively on the lives of ordinary Nigerians without any interference,” Akortsaha said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Produce sellers want agric funds disbursed directly to farmers

Produce sellers want agric funds disbursed directly to farmers