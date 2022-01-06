Pay disparity: Air traffic engineers set for showdown with NAMA management

Air Traffic Engineers (NAAE) are ready for a showdown with the management of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) over pay disparity with air traffic controllers.

A notice to all NAAE chapters signed by its Secretary-General, Ishaya Idris Akaaba dated January 5, 2022, declared, “subject to the one week notice of commencement of industrial action issued to NAMA management on January 4, 2022, all NAAE chapters are reminded to immediately organize emergency meetings to sensitize and mobilize all members in line with the issues of great concern discussed at the emergency NAAE NEC Meeting of Tuesday, January 4th, 2022.”

Akaaba said “we must act now” over the failure of NAMA management to holistically and expediently address their demands that are similar to that of air traffic controllers that have drawn outrage.

The engineers are aggrieved over the decision of the management of NAMA to raise the conditions of service of air traffic controllers who have inundated NAMA with the precarious condition under which they operate.

The tough situation which led to the death of an air traffic controller in November 2021 forced the controllers to embark on three-hour flow control for two days, beginning from November 23 to 24, 2021 to register their displeasure over the current working environment of operatives.

The action made the management of the agency set up a negotiation committee to address their condition.

Following their investigation and submission of the committee’s recommendations to the NAMA managing Director, Captain Fola Akinkuotu, approval was granted to an increase in the allowances of the controllers.

Subsequently, the annual aeromedical allowance for air traffic controllers has been increased from N200,000 to N500,000 with effect from January 2022 while the monthly remuneration of air traffic controllers who are on the contract has been increased from the present N400,000 to N580,000 resulting from the inclusion of the A&B rating allowance, with effect from January 2022.

