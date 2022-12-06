NIQS tasks firms on promotion of environment-friendly investments

The Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), Lagos State chapter, has called on firms to promote environment-friendly investments to ensure sustainability.

Speaking during the 2022 Quantity Surveyors week, the outgoing Chairman of Lagos’ NIQS, Mr Ayodele Alao, enjoined firms to strike a balance and adopt favourable options that protect the environment for the sake of future generations while targeting growth amidst various challenges.

He said the 2022 annual QS week, with the theme “Striving for Sustainability in the Face of Economic Challenges and a Fast-changing World; the QS Perspective” would ensure quantity surveyors adaptation.

“A business or a profession is compelled to constantly re-invent itself to strive towards enhancing its ability to be maintained at a certain pedestal and ensure to earn adequately to stay viable financially and be up to its responsibilities of contributing to economic growth, social progress as well as not deplete or negatively impact the environment so that the ability of future generations to meet their needs is not compromised.”

According to him, sustainability prolongs the lifespan of businesses hence the need for firms to adopt environment-friendly options.

Alao pointed out that promoting sustainability is a long-term measure that all firms must consider as a priority.

“It is no longer acceptable to just stay in existence and not contribute to the collective socio-economic well-being and maintaining or restoring the environment where the need be,” he said.

As part of activities for the week, he said that invited spekers would share knowledge on how quantity surveyors could achieve sustainability in their professional journey for business longevity.

Alao urged the public to always ensure that they engaged professional quantity surveyors in execution of projects to curb leakages and wastes.

The Incoming Chairman of the chapter, MrOlanrewajuFarotimi, said that adhering to ethical standards was important, adding that the profession was built around integrity.

Farotimi stressed the need for manpower development to cope with changing times, harnessing technology,

He said that, NIQS was encouraging firms to employ younger professionals to drive innovations.

He urged regulatory bodies to be active in their roles to keep their members in check and called for collaboration of all built environment experts to curb quackery.