In its drive to stem insecurity in Nigeria and West Africa, the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dantiye Centre of Good Leadership and Journalism (DCLJ) and the JS & Associates Centre for Governance and Security Policy (CGSP).

The NIPSS Director-General (DG), Professor Habu Galadima, in a statement at the virtual event, on Wednesday, said the MoU would not only help address insecurity in the West Africa region but promote good governance and help provide solutions to a myriad of issues confronting the region.

The essence of the MoU is to “promote, establish and maintain cooperation and mutual assistance in the provision of training and strategic policy research and advisory support in the field of regional (Africa) and global issues,” Galadima said.

Explaining further, he said: “We are confident that this partnership will also assist Nigeria and other countries in the sub-region in the quest to promote collaborative politics; the ECOWAS protocols on good governance; the African Union Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG) and the African Union Agenda 2063; the United Nations Agenda 2030; and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

For Tony Karbo, who represented CGSP, the partnership would promote regional integration and cohesion among west African countries.

“We are very pleased to be part of this novel approach to dealing with security, political and economic issues in the sub-continent.

“We believe this partnership will go a long way to promote not just regional reintegration but also social cohesion, tolerance and to address other challenges facing the sub-region of West Africa and the continent at large”, he said.

Expressing confidence that the partnership would birth a new course for West Africa, the Chairman of the board of trustees (BoT) of the DCLJ, Munzali Jibril said: “We hope that the results of the partnership will be visible on the political, social and economic landscape of not only Nigeria but on the African region in the years to come.”

