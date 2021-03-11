NIPOST reclaims right to collect stamp duty charges from FIRS

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, on Thursday, said the Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) has reclaimed the right to collect stamp duty charges from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Pantami while breaking the news commended President Muhammadu Buhari, and the leadership of the National Assembly, especially the Senate and House Committees on Communications and Digital Economy for their interventions on the matter.

The Minister made this disclosure at the launch of Nigeria’s 60th Independence Anniversary Commemorative Postage Stamps held at the Digital Economy Complex, Mbora, Abuja.

“Our efforts regarding the issue of stamp duty collection with other government Institutions have yielded positive results. NIPOST has been recognised as a government agency with statutory and historical authority to be the producer of stamps and recognised for the collection of stamp duties for validation of financial transactions in the country.

“We appreciate Mr President for listening to our complaints, and we extend our gratitude to him and the Senate and House Committees for their intervention in ensuring that justice was done,” Dr Pantami said.

Pantami said some of the challenges being faced by NIPOST over the years are being addressed with a plan to place the Agency on a platform that would enable it to generate revenue for the Federal Government.

He hinted that NIPOST would be unbundled into three companies to enhance its operations.

He said there are also plans for the Federal Executive Council to approve the renovation and rehabilitation of all its dilapidated offices across Nigeria.

The Chairman of the NIPOST board, Hajiya Maimuna Abubakar, in her remarks, NIPOST has again shown that it would continue to play its roles in advancing the rich culture and historical heritage of the country through the presentation of the anniversary stamp.

