EFCC secures conviction of six internet fraudsters in Oyo, Ogun

The Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Wednesday, secured the conviction of six internet fraudsters in Abeokuta, Ogun State and Ibadan, Oyo State.

In Abeokuta, Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court sitting in Abeokuta convicted five persons after finding them guilty of separate amended one-count charge bordering on impersonation contrary to Section 22 (20) (b) (i) and punishable under Section 22(2) (b) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.

While two persons were sentenced to two months in prison; two others bagged three months imprisonment, and the last person bagged four months.

The Court also ordered them to make restitution to their victims and forfeit items recovered from them in the course of the investigation to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

For the conviction in Oyo, Justice I. S. Yerima of the Oyo State High Court, sitting in Ibadan convicted and sentenced one person to nine months in prison on an amended charge bordering on cheating, contrary to Section 421 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State 2000, after entering into a plea bargain agreement with the Commission.

He was also ordered to restitute the sum of N1, 368,000.00 Naira (One Million, Three Hundred and Sixty-Eight Thousand Naira) to his victim.

