NIPOST, NPC sign MoU on the roll-out of digitised postcode to fight insecurity

In its quest to improve the address system and ensure that all Nigerians are captured, the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Population Commission (NPC) to ensure the roll-out of a digitised Postcode for Nigeria.

The Postmaster General of NIPOST, Dr Ismail Adewusi while addressing journalists on the occasion of the signing of the MoU, said the present effort is aimed at transitioning the system to a digital platform to create more efficiency and functionality.

He said such advanced addressing systems will promote the proper functioning of not only the postal sector but the economic sector and the security system.

“Whereas NIPOST introduced a postcode system in 1986 as part of efforts to enhance mail collection, processing, distribution and delivery, the present effort is aimed at transitioning the system to a digital platform to create more efficiency and functionality.

“Of a certainty, such an advanced addressing system will promote the proper functioning of not just the postal sector. It is a critical infrastructure for meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including poverty reduction, disease control and provision of basic services such as water and electricity.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“It remains a critical national infrastructure, especially in a developing country like ours where lack of street names and property numbering hinder the ability to meet public and business expectations. We are not unaware of the difficulties which service providers in Nigeria face, due to the lack of an efficient addressing system in the country.

“The relentless drive to use new technologies and latest digital solutions to manage operations more efficiently, at less cost, increased productivity, and better quality of service, is a major challenge for managers, especially in a large and complex networked industry that delivers a wide range of products and services,” he said.

Dr Adewusi further stated that with the cooperation and support of the NPC, NIPOST embarked on the process of enhancing the postcode, leveraging technology. He said NIPOST drew up entities in a manner that ensures every part of the country is effectively captured, using a systematic framework of alphanumeric characters from the State, Local Government Areas, Postcode Districts, Postcode Areas and Postcode Units.

In his address, the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra said the Commission is delighted to share its data as primary data for the creation of the postcode area, postcode districts and other entities to design a digitalised postcode framework to facilitate the sorting and transmission of mails delivery and improve national addressing standard.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

NIPOST, NPC sign MoU on the rollout of digitised postcode to fight insecurity

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

NIPOST, NPC sign MoU on the rollout of digitised postcode to fight insecurity

rollout of digitised postcode