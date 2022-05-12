NDE trains 130 women on entrepreneur skills in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced training for no fewer than 130 youths, who are mostly women on various entrepreneur skills in Ekiti state.

The Director-General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo who spoke during the flag-off in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital noted that the training was aimed at ensuring more youths are engaged and be self – employed through skills and as well be financially independent.

Represented by the NDE state coordinator, Mustapha Saliu Kayode, the DG revealed that 30 of the beneficiaries would be trained on stones, bead making and perfumery; 50 women on tie and dye and the remaining 50 youths will be exposed to training on event decoration, headgear and makeup.

He explained that the one-week exercise, would help in eradicating poverty and hunger among the women and as well, “ improve the standard of living and general wellbeing of families in Nigeria.”

The NDE boss while congratulating the beneficiaries, urged them to take full advantage of the training, “to increase your income and enhance your economic sustenance.”

According to him, “It is important to note that the federal government of Nigeria has not relented in her effort to ensure that a larger percentage of the population is gainfully engaged especially in self-employment in this era when the white-collar job is no longer accessible.





“ We have the belief that this training will have a direct economic impact on your immediate environment and the state as a whole.”

Speaking, the representative of the Director of Small Scale Enterprise (SSE) department, Mrs Mary Sunday explained that youths should be committed to embracing entrepreneur skills to improve their lives financially considering the economy of the country.

While advising the beneficiaries to be serious and be committed to the training, she added that acquiring skills has been proven to be one of the potent tools of banishing poverty in society.

