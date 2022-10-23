Nine causes of tooth discolouration

Tooth discolouration is when the colour of your teeth changes. They don’t look as bright or white as they should. Your teeth may darken, turn from white to different colours, or develop white or dark spots in places.

Some of the reasons for tooth discolouration are extrinsic, meaning it’s caused by something that comes in contact with your teeth, and Intrinsic, meaning it’s caused by something inside your teeth or body. According to Hansa D. Bhargava, on WebMD, here are some causes of tooth discoloration.

1. Foods/drinks

Coffee, tea, colas, wines, and certain fruits and vegetables (for example, apples, and potatoes) can stain your teeth.

2. Tobacco use

Smoking or chewing tobacco can stain teeth.

3. Poor dental hygiene

Not brushing, flossing, and rinsing enough to remove plaque and stain-producing substances.

4. Diseases

Several diseases that affect enamel (the hard surface of the teeth) and dentin (the underlying material under enamel) can lead to tooth discolouration. Treatments for certain conditions can also affect tooth colour. For example, head and neck radiation and chemotherapy can cause teeth discolouration. In addition, certain infections in pregnant mothers can lead to tooth discolouration in their babies by affecting enamel development.

5. Medications

The antibiotics tetracycline and doxycycline are known to discolour teeth when given to children whose teeth are still developing (before age 8). Mouth rinses and washes containing chlorhexidine and cetylpyridinium chloride can also stain teeth. Antihistamines (like Benadryl), antipsychotic drugs, and drugs for high blood pressure also cause teeth discolouration.

6. Dental materials

Some of the materials used in dentistry, such as amalgam restorations, especially silver sulfide-containing materials, can cast a grey-black colour on teeth.





7. Ageing

As you age, the outer layer of enamel on your teeth wears away, revealing the natural colour of dentin.

8. Genetics

Some people have naturally brighter or thicker enamel than others.

9. Environment

Excessive fluoride either from environmental sources (naturally high fluoride levels in water) or from excessive use (fluoride applications, rinses, toothpaste, and fluoride supplements taken by mouth) can cause teeth discolouration.

Trauma. For example, damage from a fall can disturb enamel formation in young children whose teeth are still developing. Trauma can also cause discolouration of adult teeth.

