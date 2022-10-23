Jonathan, Dangote, Ooni, others expected at new Olowu’s installation

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and the Chairman of Dangote Cement Company, Aliko Dangote, are among the dignitaries expected at the installation of the new Olowu of Owu, Oba Saka Adelola Matemilola, on Saturday.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of Olowu Coronation Committee, General Ekundayo Opaleye, at a press conference, held at Olowu’s palace, as part of activities marking the annual Odun Omo Olowu and installation of Oba Matemilola, as the 14th Olowu of Owu, Abeokuta.

Oba Matemilola succeeded Oba Olusanya Adegboyega Dosunmu, who joined his ancestors in December 2021.

Ekundayo said Oba Matemilola will be coronated on Monday, October 24, 2022.

According to him, there will be a special banquet on Friday, October 28 which will be chaired by Dangote.

He further stressed that the official presentation of staff of office by the Ogun State Government to Oba Matemilola will hold on Saturday, October 29, 2022, with former president Goodluck Jonathan as Chairman of the day and Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi as the royal father of the day.

Opaleye said the program will climax on Sunday, October 30, 2022, with Traditional, Muslim, and Christian thanksgiving services which will hold at Oba Odeleye Park.

On the same day, a world press conference by the new Olowu and an appreciation evening with Oba Matemilola and officials will round off the activities at Olowu’s Oke Ago Owu palace.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, October 25 and 26, 2022 villages, settlements, groups and associations will pay homage to the new Olowu at his palace.

Youth seminar and colloquium will be held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL on Thursday, October 27 as well as the launch of the Olowu Foundation among other events.

He said “On Friday, there will be a banquet to be chaired by Aliko Dangote, while the royal father of the day is Olu of Warri. On Saturday, the chairman is former president Jonathan and the royal father is One of Ife.”

The day’s activities will also include a tour of historical places in Abeokuta storytelling and reminiscences by elderly people, games and sports. A banquet will also hold later in the day at the OOPL.

The venue of the two major events is the Oba Odeleye Park, Ori Omi, Owu Totoro, Abeokuta.

