NIMET installs automatic message dissemination platforms at seven airports

Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has procured and installed seven automatic message dissemination platforms at Abuja, Kano, Lagos, Maiduguri, Kaduna, Enugu and Port Harcourt airports.

The equipment are to further enhance the safety of humans and equipment in the country’s aviation sector and ensure accuracy in information dissemination.

The Director-General of NiMET, Professor Mansur Matazu declared this in Abuja during just concluded maiden edition of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) National Aviation Conference (FNAC).

Matazu in a paper presented at the conference on the topic: ‘Enhancing Aviation Safety For Sustainable Development: The Role of NiMET’, explained that the same automatic message dissemination platforms would be procured for Sokoto and Katsina airports in the coming months.

The NiMET DG while disclosing that agency also had upper air stations at Abuja, Enugu, Lagos, Kano, Maiduguri, Jos, Calabar and Yola, added that the agency had equally procured and installed 10 NiMet-Earth network lightning detecting and Automated Weather Observing System (AWOS) stations in Abuja, Lagos, Benin, Sokoto, Kano, Maiduguri, Ilorin, Yola, Enugu and Port Harcourt airports.

While describing AWOS as a full configuration airport weather system that provides continuous, real-time information and reports on airport weather conditions, Matazu also said the agency has six radar stations in Abuja, Port Harcourt, Yola, Maiduguri, Kano and Lagos airports.

His words: “Prevention of weather occurrences is beyond human’s technological thrust. It took scientists and industry experts a great deal of effort over many years to understand the complexity of many weather phenomena like wind shear and others. Early warning and detection mechanisms have proven to be the only dependable solution to the hazards of weather and climate.

“In NiMet we work round the clock to provide continuous weather information. This weather information is perishable and must be consumed at the right time. We, therefore, encourage all our stakeholders, especially pilots and the flying crews to take advantage of our products and services and ensure the safety of lives and property at our airports and en-route destinations.”

He, however, appealed to stakeholders in every sphere of the economy, especially aviation to take advantage of the agency’s mobile app and website for regular information on seasonal climate predictions, maintaining that this would go a long way to save unnecessary losses.





Emphasising that NiMet had moved from just generating forecasts to producing forecasts with implications, Matazu declared: “Our clients and stakeholders are not only foretold but also forewarned of likely impacts of the predicted weather and climate events. In aviation, weather and climate information provide a safe and safe way of executing our activities in order to minimize risks, save lives and avert losses.”

