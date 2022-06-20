Buhari hails ABUAD on emerging best Nigerian varsity, world 400th

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Founder and Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, as well as management and members of staff of the institution in celebrating the favourable rankings, which placed the university as the Best in Nigeria, and 400th in the world.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity) Monday, the President noted the visionary and scholarly leadership style that continues to shape the curriculum, operations and results of ABUAD since it was established 12 years ago, with the guiding principles of discipline, industry, determination, service, integrity, and sound education and quality leadership.

It said as the university scores another national and global record for excellence, President Buhari affirmed that the Times Higher Education World Rankings further validates the resourcefulness of hardworking academics, particularly in research, and the diligence of students, who continuously stretch their bodies and minds to make history.

He further affirmed that the fact that the ranking analyzed more than 108 million citations across over 14.4 million research publications and included responses from almost 22, 000 scholars shows the depth, acceptability and influence of the ABUAD placement, the best out of 197 universities in Nigeria and one of 400 out 31,097 universities in the world.

The President showed his appreciation for the honour brought to the country by ABUAD, urging management, lecturers and students to explore the same doggedness to lift the university to be among the top 50.

President Buhari congratulated the Chancellor for facilitating the resources, channelling the energies and assembling an exemplary workforce in ABUAD.

