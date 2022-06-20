Suspected kidnapper killed in gun duel with police

The Edo State Police Command on Monday said that its men killed a suspected kidnapper in a gun duel with the police along the Benin-Lagos Expressway.

According to a news bulletin endorsed by Chidi Nwabuzor, Edo Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, the incident occurred at Utekon Community, Benin City axis of the expressway.

Other members of the criminal gang, the PPRO added, escaped with their weapons, just as he hinted that bush combing operation had commenced to apprehend the fleeing members.

The statement read: “On 20/06/2022 At About 0400Hrs, the operatives of Egba Police Divisional Headquarters, Benin City while acting on a distressed call, that a gang of kidnappers/armed robbers blocked Benin-Lagos Expressway By Utekon Community, Benin City.

“Immediately, police operatives swung into action and moved to the scene and on sighting the police, the hoodlums engaged the police on a gun duel and in the process, the police operatives neutralised one of the kidnappers while the rest of the gang members escaped with their guns.

“A combined bush combing operation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing gang members.”

