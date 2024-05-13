The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has launched the reviewed minimum wage document for Nigerian seafarers, developed in line with the provisions of the Maritime Labour Convention MLC 2006.

In a statement signed on Monday by the agency’s spokesman, Edward Osagie, the agency said that the document, which is for 2023-2025, is a product of a Collective Bargaining Agreement involving employers of labor in the maritime sector, the leadership of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), NIMASA, and other stakeholders in the industry.

Speaking at the event, the agency’s Director-General, Dr. Dayo Mobereola, stressed the importance of this revised document in enhancing the working conditions of seafarers.

According to him, “Today, we gather to celebrate a significant achievement in our collective efforts to enhance the seafaring industry.

I am honored to present the reviewed minimum standard for the seafaring industry; a landmark document that establishes the benchmark for fair and safe working conditions, decent living wages, and social protection for our seafarers,” stated the Director-General.

Dr. Mobereola also emphasized the need for collaboration and swift action in finalizing the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) among ship owners, Nigerian trawler operators, Nigerian Merchant Navy Officers and Water Transport Senior Staff Association (NMNO/WTSSA), and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) on the renewed minimum standards for Nigerian seafarers, to prevent payment backlogs and ensure timely compensation for employees.

In his words, “The revised standard provides a comprehensive framework outlining the terms and conditions of employment for maritime workers, including wages, working hours, health and safety regulations, and other benefits. This reflects the collective expertise and input of stakeholders and our shared commitment to continuous improvement.

This effort will contribute to sustaining an equitable and prosperous maritime labor industry.” The Chairman of the National Seafarers Welfare Board, Alhaji Tijani Ramalan, who launched the document, emphasised the need to adhere to the provisions of the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC) 2006, stating that it will not only foster industrial harmony but also guarantee better working conditions for Nigerian seafarers.

The launch event concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders in the maritime industry to collaborate in upholding these minimum standards and building a better future for seafarers, the industry, and the nation.