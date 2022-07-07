NIMASA canvasses stakeholders’ collaboration on security

The Director-General, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has called for stakeholders’ collective collaboration on security in the maritime sector.

Dr Jamoh made the call at a one-day sensitisation workshop organised by the Agency in collaboration with National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Jamoh, who was represented by Mr Ceche Osango, the Director, Special Duties in Maritime and Safety, said the workshop was to create a platform for stakeholders in the maritime sector to interact and see how to support each other to provide solutions to security challenges faced in the industry.

According to the director, the collaboration would particularly help stakeholders in the maritime sector to provide safety and security in the industry.

“We believe that collaborating with all the stakeholders, whether military, paramilitary or community, will enhance our resources today and will come up with ideas which we can continuously support each other and be able to deliver the results with our common goal which is to provide security.

“We appreciate the fact that everybody has a role to play hence we are partnering with our sister agencies, NEMA and SEMA who are working with us to see that this kind of situation is taken care of,” he said.