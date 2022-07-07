We are tired of paying multiple taxes, levies to Anambra govt agencies, private school owners tell Soludo

Anambra State Chapter of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), has called on the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, to urgently intervene and bail private schools in the state out of the challenges of multiple taxation, levies and alleged disparities in payment.

They wondered why the tax agencies were giving them a kind of levies that they did not give to the public schools in the state.

The association also called on regulatory agencies of the state government to be more effective in enhancing the quality of education in the state.

The state chairperson of the association, Mrs Amaka Ezedebego, made the call during the association’s 2022 maiden education convention, with the theme, ‘Applying Best Practices In Achieving Educational Goals,’ held at Alexander David’s Hall, Awka, over the weekend.

She said: “The challenges facing private schools in Anambra State are overwhelming. The major challenge is the lack of efficiency on the part of the regulatory bodies that should regulate the education activities and provide support for private schools in terms of accreditation and protection from several levies and taxes from the concerned agencies.

“We are tired of paying multiple taxes, illegal levies to Anambra govt agencies.

“We are using this medium to call on the state governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, to look at our tears and save us,” she appealed.

On the aim of the convention, Mrs Ezedebego, said that the programme was meant to bring together relevant stakeholders in Anambra State to brainstorm on how to achieve a better educational standards.

The keynote speaker, Professor Nkechi Ikediugwu, represented by Professor Vivian Nwogbo, blamed the Mondays ‘sit-at-home’ order by the Indigenious People of Biafra (IPOB) and the activities of gunmen as part of the major challenges the education sector is currently facing in the South East, particularly, in Anambra State.

Professor Ikediugwu, the Dean, Faculty of Education, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, who spoke on the topic, ‘Applying Best Practices In Achieving Educational Goals In Anambra- State,’ noted that the activities of IPOB and the gunmen did not only have negative implications on achieving the educational goals in the state, but had also contributed to the danger of creating a generation of lost children.

The event also had in attendance, the State’s Commissioner for Education, Professor Ngozi Chuma-Udeh; national president, NAPPS, Chief Yomi Otibola, chairman, NAPPS Board of Trustees, Dr Mijinyawa Said and Chief Chuks Ezedebego, among others.