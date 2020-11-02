Nile University of Nigeria Confirms Resumption Dates for 2020/2021 Academic Session

Nile University of Nigeria will commence the 2020/2021 academic session on October 19th for its 200-400 Level students (including Transfer and Direct Entry students) and Postgraduate students. The University’s incoming 100 Level students are expected to resume on November 9th, commencing with orientation activities to familiarize themselves with campus life, student support services, and also to register for their respective classes among other activities in preparation for the start of lectures on November 23rd.

Speaking on the separate resumption dates, Nile University’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Osman Nuri Aras, stated that the decision to have different start dates for the various categories of students was influenced by the COVID19 pandemic. According to the Vice-Chancellor, “The pandemic caused a significant disruption to the academic calendar which required our University to adapt accordingly. In particular, the delays in this year’s WAEC and NECO exams due to COVID19 meant that our incoming 100 Level students, who are participating in these exams, could not resume at the same time as our 200-400 Level and Postgraduate students. That is why we decided on November 9th as the resumption date for the new 100 Level students to allow them enough time to complete their O-Level exams and subsequently, familiarize themselves with our University ahead of the start of lectures on November 23rd.”

To ensure a safe re-opening, Nile University has implemented several COVID19 prevention measures on campus that are in line with the safety rules and regulations provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and National Universities Commission (NUC). The University has adopted a blended learning system, combining both physical and online learning to control the on-campus population and promote social distancing. Furthermore, mandatory temperature checks and full body disinfection for all individuals entering the campus are conducted at the school’s main entrance gate.

Additionally, temperature checks and hand washing stations are carried out and placed respectively at all building entrances, with the rearrangement of all classrooms and hostel rooms to facilitate social distancing. There is also a well-equipped on-campus clinic and isolation center with highly trained medical personnel to effectively handle suspected and actual infection cases.

The safe commencement of the 2020/2021 academic session is a continuation of the University’s comprehensive online learning system which was used to complete the 2019/2020 session following the outbreak of COVID19 and is a testament to Nile University’s capacity and commitment to building its students’ success by providing uninterrupted, high-quality education. Thisshows Nile University’s dedication to adhering to international best practices, which is befitting of its status as a proud member of the Honoris United Universities Network, the first and largest pan-African pivate higher education network and an organization whose support has has further enabled Nile University to ensure high standards.

