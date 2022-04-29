IN the name of Allah, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

The Holy Qur’an, An-Nahl, 16:89, says, “One day, We shall raise from all peoples a witness against them, from amongst themselves and We shall bring thee as a witness against these (thy people); and We have sent down to thee the Book explaining all things, a guide, a mercy and glad tiding to Muslims.”

One unique thing about the ninth lunar month of Ramadan is that the Holy Qur’an was first revealed at this time, which falls on the last 10 days of the month. And at intervals or break (fatra), extending over some months or perhaps over a year, the Holy Qur’an was sent down spanning 23 years as guidance and judgment for mankind.

This night when the great message for all and all ages was revealed to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in Cave Hira near Mecca in 610 A.D. during seclusion, through Angel Gabriel is called the Night of Majesty or Night of Power, or Night of Honor (Lailatul-Qadr) (Q. 97:1).

And the night is very special in many respects as it heralds the era of enlightenment, era of truth for all age, confirming the messages of previous Prophets and their scriptures, initiating the Seal of Prophets as Messenger of Allah at 40 and dispelling the darkness of ignorance.

This is demonstrated in the first message revealed on the Night of Majesty as knowledge is power out of which all forms of power derive their potency, the first revelation was for man to “read, recite, rehearse or proclaim in the name of thy Lord…” (Q.96:1-5).





Thus, knowledge is crucial in Islam as the basis of knowing the truth, and following the truthful path. It contrasts the dark ages of ignorance, and the animality in man, which develops his intellectual, moral, and spiritual being. It is even this knowledge that makes the children of Adam the King other creatures including the Angels and the Jinns (Q.2:33-34).

As sacred and mysterious as the Night of Power might be the shrouded of the particular day of Ramadan in secrecy makes it more unique at least in spiritual sense. Yet, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW) says that the hidden fact about the night may be for our own good afterwards.

So, we should search for it in the odd nights of the last 10 days of Ramadan. The tradition, as contained in Al-Bukhari, says the Prophet was made to forget the particular date due to the quarrel of two Muslims while trying to relate the story of the Night of Power. And as narrated by Aisha, wife of the Prophet, that Rosulullahi (SAW) normally worked harder by praying all the nights and keeping his family awake for the prayers in the last 10 days in search of the Night of Majesty.

Really, the Holy Qur’an, the incorruptible divine revelation, describes the Night of Power as better than a thousand months (Qur’an 97:3). But this must be taken in an indefinite sense, as denoting a very long period of time. It does not refer to our ideas of time, but to timeless time, that is, a continuum.

One moment of enlightenment under God’s Light (Nuur) is better than thousands of months or years of animal life, and such a moment converts the night of darkness into a period of spiritual glory.

After all, the Qur’an that was revealed on the Night of Qadr illuminates our minds as individuals, directs us to the cause of Allah; teaches us about our duties to Allah and fellow human beings; brings us hope, peace and harmony in our communities through sound moral value system, encourages us to be patriotic to our country, separates truth from falsehood; and among others serves as Light against darkness.

Thus, from spiritual sense; we cannot quantity the extent of our reward for every act of worship (ibadah) observed during the night. It transcends time, for God’s power is limitless and all-encompassing.

More so, it is a night that symbolises the Message of Allah (SAW) to the whole world and not any particular nation as used to be for the previous Prophets. And as narrated by Abu Huraira, the Prophet (SAW) says in Al-Bukhari that “whoever fasts in the month of Ramadan with sincere faith (iman) and hoping for a reward from Allah, then all his past sins will be forgiven, and whoever stood for the prayers in the Night of Qadr out of sincere Faith and hoping for a reward form Allah, then, all his previous sins will be forgiven”.

However, the night may be observed through i’tikaf, to confine oneself in a mosque for prayers and invocations, leaving the worldly hobs for the last 10 days of Ramadan. This may be practised in any mosque but essentially central mosques that have the necessary facilities and where Jumaat services are held so as to be able to join congregation on Friday.

Though the believers are allowed to approach their wives on the nights of Ramadan period since they are garments to each other, they are restrained during the retreat period in the mosque (i’tikaf) as a limit set by Allah so that we may be righteous. Such abstinence is necessary, more so during seclusion in the mosque in order to awaken our spiritual well-being.

The Holy Qur’an 2:187 says, “…but do not associate with your wives while ye are in retreat in the mosques. Those are limits (set by) God; approach not nigh thereto. Thus, doth God make clear His signs to men that they may learn self-restraint.”

However, we are to seek the forgiveness of Allah during this time as practised by the Prophet. In an authentic Hadith, Aisha, may Allah be pleased with her, said: “I asked the Messenger of Allah: ‘O Messenger of Allah, if I know what night is the night of Qadr, what should I say during it?’ He said: ‘Say: O Allah, You are pardoning and You love to pardon, so pardon me.’” (Ahmad, Ibn Majah, and Tirmidhi). The transliteration of this dua is “Allahummainnaka `afuwwuntuhibbul `afwafa`fu `annee”.

May Allah grant us the will power and faith to have trust in Him. Ameen.

