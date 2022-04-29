Why divorce rate is increasing among Muslim couples — Cleric

A permanent member of the Kaduna State Peace Commission, Hajiya Khadija Hawaja Gambo, has attributed the increasing rate of divorce among Muslim couples to the abandonment of family values as instructed by Allah and taught by Prophet Muhammad.

To reverse the trend, Gambo said it behoved every Muslim (man and woman) to take a cue from life of the Holy Prophet.

She spoke at annual Ramadan lecture of the Nasrul-Lahi-li-Fathi Society of Nigeria (NASFAT) which was organised for the female members last weekend.

The scholar, who discussed the topic ‘Women of Islam: Models for the Homes’, noted that the erosion of family values in most Muslim homes was responsible the rate of divorce among Muslims couples being on the increase.

“There is so much concern about why Muslim marriages now end up in divorce. Today, married women abuse drugs and they feel that Islam is not fair to them,” she noted but argued that “Islam is just to women and it provides us with examples of successful marriages.

She added: “We have learnt so much about the virtues of the women who lived with the Prophet and how the Prophet treated his wives.





“For example, the wife of the Holy Prophet, Khadija, was the first to accept Islam and she believed his message when nobody else would in the whole of Mecca. She did not stop at that; she gave all her wealth to the Prophet for the cause of Islam.

“Khadija did not take any pride in being a wealthy woman as she cooked and took food to her husband. It was during one of her attempts to serve her husband that Angel Jibril told the Prophet that Allah sent His greetings to Khadija. Also, Jibril told the Holy Prophet, ‘I send my greetings to her, too’.”

To this end, Gambo called on Muslim women to copy the example of Khadija.

To men, she said: “Take your wife as your partner, play with her, assist her on house chores, provide clothes for her, provide shelter for her, feed her and provide all the necessary things she needs. I want you to know that if your wife is happy at home, you will also be happy.”

