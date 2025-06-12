Gombe, a model of democratic success — Gov Inuwa

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has described the visible transformation and sustained development in the state as compelling evidence of the enduring benefits of democratic governance in Nigeria.

In a goodwill message to commemorate the June 12 Democracy Day 2025, the Governor noted that progress across key sectors in Gombe State—including infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, youth empowerment, and industrialisation—is the result of purposeful leadership, policy continuity, and the enabling environment provided by democratic structures.

The statement was issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House.

“From a modest beginning, Gombe has emerged as one of the fastest growing states in Nigeria,” the Governor stated.

He stressed that, “Our success story is rooted in democratic governance, visionary planning and the resilience of our people.”

Governor Yahaya cited signature projects such as the Network 11-100 roads, environmental restoration, educational and healthcare revitalisation, the DEVAGOM economic blueprint, and various institutional reforms as practical demonstrations of how democracy can deliver real change when anchored on accountability, transparency, and inclusivity.

“Democracy has become more than an ideal, it is the foundation on which our people access quality public services, infrastructure and economic opportunity,” he said.

While acknowledging that Nigeria’s democratic journey has not been without challenges, the Governor reaffirmed that 26 years of uninterrupted civilian rule is a remarkable milestone—especially in a continent where democracy is often threatened by instability and authoritarianism.

“As the largest democracy in Africa, Nigeria has continued to hold firm to democratic principles despite complex socio-political and economic challenges,” the Governor remarked.

According to him, “Our ability to transition peacefully between administrations and navigate national difficulties is a sign of democratic maturity.”

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who is also Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, extended his heartfelt congratulations to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and all champions of democracy across the nation, acknowledging their steadfast commitment, sacrifices, and contributions to the sustenance and advancement of democratic governance in Nigeria.

He described Democracy Day as a moment to celebrate their efforts in upholding the values of freedom, justice, and national unity.

He congratulated President Tinubu and all heroes of democracy—including the Judiciary, Legislature, and Civil Society—on the occasion.

The Governor also commended the media for its role in deepening democratic culture, while urging caution against the spread of fake news and divisive rhetoric.

“Our administration is committed to building a peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous Gombe, a model of democratic success,” he affirmed.

He assured that, “We shall continue to pursue policies that prioritise the welfare and aspirations of our people.”

Governor Yahaya urged citizens to remain united, law-abiding, and prayerful, noting that the collective effort of all Nigerians is key to securing a stronger, more stable, and more democratic nation.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE