June 12: ZLP reaffirms unwavering commitment to building brighter future for Nigerians

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to building a brighter future for all Nigerians as the country marks another Democracy Day in commemoration of the June 12 annulment.

In a goodwill message on the occasion, ZLP stated that it will be guided by the core values of unity which is fostering a sense of belonging and inclusivity among all Nigerians.

Also, progress by promoting economic growth, social justice, and human development as well as accountability by demanding transparency, good governance, and accountability from the leaders.

The statement reads: “Today, the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) joins the Nigerian people in commemorating Democracy Day, a momentous occasion that honours our nation’s unwavering commitment to democratic governance.”

It added, “As we celebrate this milestone, we pay tribute to the struggles of our forebears who fought tirelessly for freedom, democracy, and the right to self-determination.”

The ZLP stressed that “Our roadmap for a better Nigeria prioritizes: Economic Reforms, Implementing policies that promote economic stability, job creation, and poverty reduction as well as Social Justice, advocating for fairness, equality, and human rights for all Nigerians.”

Also, “Institutional Strengthening which is building strong, independent institutions that uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of citizens.”

The ZLP added, “We are proud of our recent electoral successes, including in Abia Local Council Elections, winning 15 Chairmanship seats, demonstrating our growing presence in local politics. Nasarawa LG Poll: Securing 2 Councillorship seats, indicating our increasing popularity among Nigerians.”

The ZLP stressed that it is poised to take a leading role in shaping Nigeria’s future, stating, “We announce our ambitious plan to win all political seats in 2027, starting with the Anambra 2025 Election.”

According to the party, “Our vision for 2027 is built on: Youth Engagement: Empowering young Nigerians to participate in politics and decision-making processes.”

Also on Policy Advocacy, Promoting policies that benefit all Nigerians, particularly the most vulnerable members of society and Grassroots Mobilization, Building a strong presence in local communities, listening to their concerns, and addressing their needs.

The ZLP then invited all citizens to join our noble endeavour to build a brighter future for Nigeria.

It stated that, “Together, we can create a nation that is prosperous, just, and equitable for all,” as contained in a statement signed Amb. Khalid Arewa, National Publicity Secretary, Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE