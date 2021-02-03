Nigerians must be united

The recent happenings bordering on insecurity across the nation calls for sober reflection by Nigerians, I say this because Nigerians should learn to see beyond the divide and rule gimmick of politicians. The back and forth narrative about herdsmen and eviction and the direct politicisation of the issue should show Nigerians that politicians are the greatest agents of national polarisation.

It is sad that we have started this nefarious dance of political interests over national interests and we don’t care who is affected. The Nigerian political class should remember that the will of the Nigerian people is greater than any personal ambition.

It should be stated that the same embers that glowed into the “wetie” riots in the 1960s in the Western Region has started again. All of these talks about sectionalism are a build-up to 2023. It is sad that the ruling class has started their games and they don’t care if Nigerians lose their lives.

I ask why anyone will polarize an already polarized nation in the bid to hold on to power. But I remember that ambition is like a metastatic cancer, it does not stop until the organ is destroyed. It is sad that our ruling class has not focused on the challenges bedeviling us as a nation. All they are concerned about is power at the expense of suffering Nigerians living in abject poverty. Power at the expense of infrastructure and betterment of the citizenry; it is sad that the political class gets richer why the people get poorer.

It is time for Nigerians to stand united and not fall for the political game of division and violence. We must not fight each other over the politicians because the politicians don’t fight each other. We must stand united as Nigerians to demand good governance at all times. Let us stop beating drums of war; it is the political class that always benefits; they have what it takes to run but we have nowhere to run to’, this is the only country we have and we must build it and make it work.

Rufai Oseni, rufaioseni@gmail.com.

