Against online reports of the appointment of his successor, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, was among government officials at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari from Daura on Tuesday.

He was joined by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammed Bello to receive the president after his four day trip to his home state, Katsina.

The president was in his town to participate in the launch of the All Progressive Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation exercise.

Though the IGP was believed to be due for retirement on Tuesday, he has remained in office pending a decision by the president on the extension of his tenure or the naming of a successor.

However, the online media was agog on Tuesday over the purported appointment of

Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, as acting IGP.

When the Nigerian Tribune contacted him, the Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity) to the President, Garba Shehu, advised that it was a social media creation and should be ignored.

[IGP Adamu, others welcome Buhari back to Abuja]