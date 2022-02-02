Osun guber poll: PDP assigns Oyedokun, Oyinlola task to reconcile six aspirants

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a 10-member committee headed by Elder Shuaibu Oyedokun and former Osun State governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, to reconcile the six aspirants vying for the party’s ticket in the forthcoming Osun SO tate gubernatorial election.

This formed part of the resolution of the meeting the National Working Committee (NWC) held with PDP stakeholders in the state at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by the national chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has now given the special committee one week to meet with the aspirants and arrive at an amicable resolution of their grievances.

The aspirants are the party’s governorship candidate in 2018, Ademola Adeleke; former Secretary to Osun State Government, Abdulateef Akinbade; Akin Ogunbiyi; Omirin Emmanuel Olusanya, Dele Adeleke, and Dotun Babayemi.

The committee has been instructed to return to the state along with the stakeholders to commence their meeting.

The national publicity secretary of the main opposition party, Hon Debo Ologunagba, disclosed these while briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting with the national leadership.

He said: “The NWC, members of the National Assembly and other stakeholders agreed that in line with the position of the party to carry every organ of the party along, the meeting decided that we should seek an Osun State solution.

“We can not begin to resolve issues at the National without involving stakeholders and local leaders who are more abreast with issues concerning Osun State PDP.

The decision of the meeting is that they will go and meet on all issues. A committee of 10 under the joint leadership of Elder Shuaibu Oyedokun and former Osun State Governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola to convey the meeting and bring all members of the party in the state, including the 6 aspirants together.

“This is to enable them to discuss all issues and they have one week to report back to the party leadership.

“The meeting went very well, issues were discussed frankly and it was concluded on a good note.’

Asked about the presence of Adeleke brothers, Ademola and Dele, in the race, the party spokesman said the PDP has no problem with it, saying: “The PDP is a party of choice and people are interested in getting the party’s ticket. So, we don’t have an issue over two persons from the same family aspiring to contest on the platform of our party.

“The idea of the committee that the PDP has set up is to ensure that there is harmony in the party. This party has the capacity to discuss and resolve amicably.”

On the possibility of the emergence of a consensus candidate, he said, “the party will always respect the decision of the local people. We don’t impose decision here.

“If the Osun State people come back and say we are into consensus, so be it. But we know there is a level playing field for everybody.

“In any event, it was emphasised that If we need to go into the primary, it will be a free, fair and credible primary election just like we had in Ekiti State.”

