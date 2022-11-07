Nigerian Army harps on community engagement to decimate security challenges

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army & Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General Ibrahim Ali has charged students of Armed Forces Command Staff College (AFCSC) Junior Course 94 to make effective use of community engagements to ensure success in decimating the security challenges across the country.

The GOC who gave the charge while addressing the students of the college who were on operational tour to Jos at the Headquarters 3 Division said effective engagement with community leaders and relevant agents will strongly reduce the security issues confronting the country.

General Ali in a statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, 3 Division, Major Ishaku Takws, pointed out that the current successes recorded within 3 Division and Operation SAFE HAVEN was a result of continuous engagement with the communities.

He disclosed that the non-kinetic measures such as sporting and cultural competitions, stakeholders meetings as well as joint community security intervention committee and vigilantes formed are yielding positive results.

Earlier in his remarks, the team leader of the visiting officers and students, Director Land Warfare, AFCSC Jaji, Brigadier General IB Maina said, the students of the Junior Course 94 are on an operational visit to 3 Division Joint Operations Area to garner knowledge and experience about the operational activities of 3 Division and OPSH under the leadership of Major General I .S Ali which he said has led to tremendous peace and security of lives and properties.

The Director further revealed that the operational tour with the theme “All Society Approach to Tackling Security Challenges” is aimed at awakening the consciousness of the young officers towards community-based strategies to decimate the security challenges.

The highlight of the operational tour were visits to Sectors under Operation SAFE HAVEN, an Operational brief on activities of 3 Division and Operation SAFE HAVEN as well as group photograph.





The students of the Land Warfare, Junior Course 94 composed of officers of the Nigerian Army, other security agencies and international students.