Yemi Alade sells out Paris L’Olympia concert, announces dates for other countries

Entertainment
By Rotimi Ige
Yemi Alade sells out Paris L’Olympia concert

Award-winning ‘Queen of Afrobeats’, Yemi Alade, has announced concert events in various countries to hold before the end of the year. She made the announcement after holding her self-themed concert in Paris, the French capital, yesterday.

Yemi Alade returned to Paris after her first show in the city, after performing at the Le Trianon in 2017 as part of her successful European tour that year.

Her hugely anticipated and sold-out second concert held at the prestigious venue L’Olympia hall, which had thousands of her fans in an excited frenzy, singing her songs back to back, thus proving her as a mainstream sensation since winning the talent show that brought her to limelight in 2009.

Yemi Alade sells out Paris L’Olympia concert‘Mama Africa’ or ‘King of Queens’ as she is widely known, also had other popular world-famous acts like Maud Elka, Mo Eazy (Nigeria), Made in Paris, Bramsitoo among others on the lineup of performers.

Speaking shortly after her concert in Paris yesterday night, an excited Yemi Alade thanked her fans in Paris for turning out in huge numbers to be part of her second coming to the city of love.

She said, “My second concert here witnessed tremendous success because our fans stood by us, supporting my craft and music all the way. I am immensely grateful for the love from Paris and indeed the world over.

“Now that the Paris concert is done, the rest of the 2022 world tour moves to Montreal, Canada before the rest of Africa which includes, Abidjan on November 25 and then Uganda on December 11. I am excited to announce these dates and I can’t wait to hit the stage and give my fans a show.”


Yemi Alade continues to make giant strides in the global music industry and is one of the top female musicians representing Nigeria and Africa on world stage.

