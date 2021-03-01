Nigeria to understudy Egyptian model for Siemens power project implementation 

The Ministry of Power, on Monday, says it will understudy the Egyptian power model to be able to effectively implement the Siemens project.

It said the President, Muhammadu Buhari, had directed that it collaborate with the Egyptian government to this effect.

The Minister of Power, Engr Saleh Mamman, made the disclosure while receiving the Egyptian Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Ihab Moustafa Awad in his office, Abuja.

He said this became imperative as Egypt had successfully rehabilitated and restored its power sector through its collaboration with siemens.

“The President had reasoned that obtaining more information from Egypt will enable our country to maximise our agreement with Siemens towards the total overhaul of our power grid and distribution systems,” he said.

While describing the Egyptian Ambassador’s visit as timely, the Minister assured that the Ministry would leverage on this development, not only concerning the Siemens Project but also on renewable energy which is highly needed to supplement the national grid.

The Minister also accepted the Ambassador’s suggestion to visit Egypt for a better understanding of the Egyptian power sector and the deepening of collaboration in the other sectors within the Power value chain.

Earlier, Ambassador Ihab Moustafa Awad revealed that since the assumption of duties, he has visited some key ministries in pursuit of areas of mutual collaboration.

He said Egypt has a lot of experience and technical knowledge in the power sector to provide support to Nigeria in the rehabilitation of its transmission and distribution sectors.

Ambassador Awad called for the restoration of the Egyptian– Nigerian joint commission, expressing hopes that the first session resumes before ending of the year.

