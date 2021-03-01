Let’s move from think-tanks to do-tanks, Osinbajo tells NIPSS

The participants of Senior Executive Course 43 are drawn from the private sector, the public service, including paramilitary organizations and the armed forces.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents
In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.