Nigeria security challenges need urgent attention ― Fayemi

Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has said the security challenges in the country needs urgent attention, saying “we must fight it with honesty, purpose driven and determination.”

Fayemi disclosed this at the National Security and Peace Symposium organized by Honourable Shina Peller to mark his 45th birthday at the University of Ibadan Conference Center.

He said that all hands must be on deck to collectively rebirth a better nation.

Fayemi noted that the Reps member has done a lot allevate suffering in the lives of many in his constituency.

According to Fayemi, “our country is currently going facing challenges, but these are not insurmountable challenges. These are challenges that we can overcome, countries that have been in far deeper problem have done so.

“If we are single-minded, demonstrate sincerity of purpose, understand our problem for what they are and are committed towards transforming Nigeria for the better, we have to put behind us the current state of violence in the land. As long as we are tough on the cause of the challenges we would overcome.”

He further commended Peller’s contributions in his constituency towards eradicating poverty which he described as one of the challenges in the country, urging traditional rulers at the event to avail themselves towards assisting him.

Keynote speaker of the symposium, Professor Isaac Olawale Albert, while giving his lecture on peace and security noted that the problem of security currently battling the country “emanated from communities and didn’t just come from the moon.”

According to him, “the question of community engagement has to do with how communities will participate in the definitions of these problems that we are trying to solve. And also, communities identifying what roles they have to play, Abuja cannot solve all the problems.

“When a crime is committed, the community members know who must have committed the crime. The question we are asking is how do we get our communities to participate in solving this problem and my summary of it is that we cannot be relying on the Federal Government alone to solve the problem.”

Speaking at the end of the event, Honorable Shina Peller noted that the symposium was organised to address the ongoing security challenges in the country and call for the need to unite to solve the problem.

He further reiterated his commitment towards canvassing for peace, security, and stability of the country noting that he will not be discouraged from “total service and commitment to the will” of those he is representing in Abuja.

Former governor of Oyo State, Adebayo Alao-Akala, who was also present at the event lauded the house of Reps member, describing him as the future whom they would hand over the country to.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.