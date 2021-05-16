Gunmen attack fuel station, shoot staff in Ondo

Gunmen on Saturday evening invaded a popular filling station along Oda road of Akure, in Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The armed men who arrived at the fuel station on two motorcycles around 7 pm shot sporadically into the air before moving into the office, carting away an undisclosed amount of money.

According to an eyewitness, one person, who a staff of the fuel station was hit with a bullet and was later rushed to the hospital after the four armed men left the scene.

He said “the victim was badly hit and may survive. He was unconscious when they took him to the hospital.”

Another eyewitness said that no life was lost during the robbery incident.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Tee Leo Ikoro, who confirmed the incident said no was killed during the attack.

He said the state police command had commenced investigation into the robbery while detectives from the command are on the trail of the armed robbers.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…