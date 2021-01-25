Nigeria now has more data protection experts in Africa ― NITDA

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said that its strategy of licensing Data Protection Compliance Organisations (DPCO) is yielding fruits for the country.

NITDA said currently, Nigeria has more data protection experts per capita than any other African country.

Addressing journalists during a webinar session ahead of the National Privacy Week 2021, the Director-General of NITDA, Kashifu Abdullahi, said wealth is being generated through the DPCO scheme.

“With the direction, we are moving on NDPR audit compliance filing, we are very glad that we have set out in the right way.

“Our strategy of licensing DPCOs is yielding bounteous fruits as Nigeria now has more data protection experts per capita than any other African country.

“Our survey also reveals that wealth is being generated through the DPCO scheme. Interestingly, this aligns with the President’s Muhammadu Buhari’s vision to diversify the economy, create sustainable jobs and develop the digital economy.

He said aside from the compliance focus, NITDA has also inaugurated the Data Breach Investigation Team (DBIT).

“This team is made up of IT Professionals, Lawyers and the Police Force. Their assignment is to investigate allegations of breach and make recommendations of actions to be taken on each case, through the Implementation Committee,” he added.

Speaking on the Special Privacy Week Abdullahi said it will feature Privacy Tech Expo, National Virtual Class on Data Protection (for Secondary Schools).

Also, there would be ‘Preserving Privacy; Promoting the Digital Economy’ which is designed to discuss the issues around the issuance of the National Identity Number (NIN) and its implications on privacy and the digital economy.

There will also be National Quiz Competition where the students would be assessed on data protection, digital economy, information technology and general knowledge.

Global Privacy Day will be the grand finale of the week’s activities, and the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami would be the Chief Host and Special Guest of Honour to give a keynote address on government’s vision on data protection and the digital economy.

And Executive Roundtable with the theme: Big Tech and Privacy: Evolving an African Data Strategy. This session would comprise of representatives of Africa’s big tech, the African Union, international law firm and the government.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE