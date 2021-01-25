Family of Edo Immigration PRO worry over kidnappers’ silence

Members of the family of the kidnapped Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Edo State Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Bridget Esene, have expressed grave worry over the silence of her abductors more than 24 hours after she was kidnapped.

Esene, it would be recalled, was kidnapped on Sunday morning on her way to church at Agbor Road axis of Benin City by some gunmen who have since remained incommunicado.

Esene’s family’s worry arose from the unusual silence from the kidnappers’ end as no contact has been established with her family over 24 hours after the incident.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity, stated that the refusal of the gunmen to call the family had become a big source of concern for the family members who have expected her to be back home.

“The refusal by the kidnappers to call the family members for talks calls for concern. We are getting apprehensive but hope she will be released soon,” the family source stated.

Esene’s kidnap has thrown the NIS and her family into panic.

When contacted, Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed that the police have received the report of the kidnap and called for calm.

