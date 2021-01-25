FG condoles with Tambuwal, victims of market fire in Sokoto

Delegates of the Federal Government had, on Monday, condoled with the Sokoto State government over the recent fire incidence that rock major part of the central market, on Tuesday, last week.

The delegates which arrived government house in Sokoto includes the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wammako, Minister for Communication and ICT, Dr Ali Pantami, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster, Hajia Sadia Umar Faruk and Minister for Police Affairs, Honourable Maigari Dingyadi.

In his address, the leader of the delegates who is also Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, described the incident as not unfortunate but regrettable.

He said the president felt bad as a result of the incident. He said the incident will not only affect the traders but also the economy of the state.

“Mr President sent us here on solidarity with the state and to console the people of the state over the recent fire incidence that rock the state.

“He directed us to offer his condolence on behalf of the Federal Government and to assure you of the Federal Government support to the state in the rebuilding process of the market.

“To assure you how the issue was to him, he sent a powerful delegation comprising three ministers, senator and a former governor of the state and his Chief of Staff on this visit,” he added.

In his remarks, the former governor of the state who is also a Senator representing Sokoto North, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, said Mr President was pained that he actually wanted to come by himself, but as he couldn’t due to other official responsibility, later sent a powerful delegation to come down for this condolence visits.

He consoled the government and people of the state over the loss while praying to God against such occurrence in the state.

Responding, the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, expressed his appreciation to the delegation of the Federal Government to the state.

He commends President Buhari for his concern to the state at this trying time, which he described as highly commendable.

“Earlier on the president has released a statement through the Special Assistant on Media and publicity to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu, consoling the traders and people of the state over the incidence.

“We thank him for this love and care from him which is what is expected of a leader like him.”

Tambuwal disclosed that the statement government is currently doing it’s possible best to reconstruct the market and offer support to the traders.

He said the loss in the market can not easily be quantified, as it does not only serve the state and it’s environment but also includes international customers.

“The market has about 14,000 shops originally and in addition to the makeshift of 2,000 shops which makes it about 16,000 shops.

“Over sixty per cent of the market was affected by the inferno, to tell you the extent of the damage suffered in the market.

“We appealed for the Federal Government of support not only to the state government but also to the traders who have suffered immensely due to the unfortunate incidence,” he added.

Also Speaking, the Minister for Communications, Dr Ali Pantami, prayed for the victims to be able to overcome the unfortunate setback.

He also prayed for the continued peace and unity in the country as well as the success of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FG condoles with Tambuwal, victims of market fire in Sokoto

Nigeria Recorded More COVID-19 Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Again, Nigeria new weekly COVID-19 infections have witnessed yet another significant increase, Tribune Online analysis shows.

The second wave of the pandemic was officially announced after the infections began to rise in the first week of December…

FG condoles with Tambuwal, victims of market fire in Sokoto