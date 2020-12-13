Shenjobi holds solo show, ‘Beauty within the struggle’

A solo exhibition by Orry Shenjobi entitled ‘The Beauty Within the Struggle’, will hold from December 18 to 24 at Angels and Muse Art Gallery, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Shenjobi is a unique storyteller who combines art and photography to create strikingly demonstrative pieces. Her artistic process involves the creation of unique and realistic mixed material designs using a new and unrefined technique.

Her simple art pieces are inspirational, crisp visuals and realistically created to showcase the depths of individualistic identity.

The creatively curated collection showing in the exhibition tells the beautiful story of Nigerians and their remarkable resilience in the face of adversity.

‘The Beauty Within the Struggle’ will also showcase realistic designs created with a fresh and unrefined technique.

While the first two days of the show are for the media and VIPs, the remaining days is for art enthusiasts.

“I hope to explore the depths of individualistic identity – the connections between society and self, whilst using prevalent social issues as a backdrop,” Shenjobi who holds a degree in Product Design from the University of Leeds, said while commenting on her creative process and the show.

She added: “From the everyday lives of the unheard to the shared struggles of a collective, I capture these moments. By exploring the myriad of hopes, dreams, and fears of said individuals, I emphasize a sense of unity in uniqueness amongst these narratives. And this concept of unified individuality is made apparent in my work.

“Through the calculated use of materials and seamless weaving of the media, I challenge my audience to question their preconceived notions. Thus, provoking many to embark on a personal discovery journey through unexplored territories. It is my way of inviting my audience to be co-creators with me and witness the multidimensionality of life.”

Shenjobi’s immersive visual rendition focuses on captivating real-life pieces showcasing parts of Lagos, including Makoko. Her art highlights the beauty found despite difficult and unconventional situations.

As an advocate of female representation in and exposure to art, Shenjobi is a co-founder of ‘Women in Art’, a digital platform focused on featuring the works of women passionate about their art.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…