In partnership with Gavi, the Nigerian government has launched a national Zero Dose Learning Hub to close immunization gaps and ensure no child is left vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Faisal Shuaib at the launch on Monday, emphasised that the government is committed to pushing the boundaries of what is possible and fostering a future where the health and well-being of the nation’s children are safeguarded through robust immunization practices.

While speaking further, Shuaib reiterated that the COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly posed additional challenges to routine immunization efforts, causing disruptions in coverage rates.

He, however, assured that the government has emerged from this crisis with renewed determination and innovative approaches to fortify the nation’s immunization system.

He said: “Our goal remains unwavering, to reach every eligible child and ensure that no child is left vulnerable to vaccine-preventable diseases.

“It is in line with these efforts to reach children missed with during COVID-19 that we will be rolling out the greatest catch-up campaign of all generations. We would be delivering on our commitment that no matter the reason or season, we will ensure every child gets the jab they need.”





“We are gathered here for a milestone moment in the global fight against preventable diseases – the national launch of the GAVI Zero Dose Learning Hub. It is an honor to stand before you today, and I am deeply inspired by the collective commitment that has brought us here.”

“Nigeria, in partnership with Gavi, the vaccine alliance, stands as a pioneering nation in the implementation of this learning hub. It will not only serve as a catalyst for positive change within our borders but also as a role model to be replicated in other countries. We envision this learning hub becoming a cornerstone for progress.” He said.

He further explained that the Zero Dose Learning Hub is not just a platform; it’s a beacon of possibility, a testament to the government’s dedication to reaching every child, and an affirmation of nation’s unwavering belief in the power of vaccination.

“It represents a promise, a promise that no child will be left behind, no matter their circumstances or where they are born.

“Behind every “zero dose” child lies a story, a story of potential, of dreams, and of the bright future they deserve. Today, we take a bold step towards making those dreams a reality.”

“Our aspiration is that this hub will offer an extensive platform for all individuals engaged in the administration of immunization services at both national and subnational levels.”

“Through this platform, we aim to enhance their capabilities and empower them to play an active role in diminishing the number of zero-dose children in Nigeria.”

“However it is important for us to remember that this is not just about data and statistics; it’s about lives saved, futures protected, and communities strengthened. It’s about a parent’s relief, a healthcare worker’s dedication, and a child’s smile.”

“As we launch the Zero Dose Learning Hub today, let us remember the faces behind the numbers. Let us be inspired by the children who will now have a chance at a healthier life.”

“Let us be motivated by the parents who will sleep easier knowing their children are protected. Let us be driven by the tireless efforts of healthcare workers who go to great lengths to ensure no child is left unvaccinated.”

“This hub embodies our shared vision of a world where every child receives the vaccines they need to thrive. It is a symbol of our commitment to equity, to inclusivity, and to leaving no one behind. It is a testament to the progress we can achieve when we come together with a common purpose.”

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to all of you who have made this day possible – our partners, our healthcare workers, our advocates, and the communities we serve. Your dedication and unwavering support are the driving force behind our success.”

“As we launch the Zero Dose Learning Hub, let us embark on this journey with renewed determination, knowing that our work will make a profound difference in the lives of children around the world. Together, we have the power to shape a healthier, brighter future for generations to come.” He added.

