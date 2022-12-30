‘Niger ready for 2023 Hajj’

THE Niger State government has expressed readiness for the 2023 hajj operation.

The Executive Secretary of the state’s Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Makun Lapai, stated this in his office during a courtesy call by the new manager of the Minna International Airport Authority.

Makun Lapai, who appreciated the visit, commended the aviation team for their efforts at satisfying to the needs of the board during hajj activities.

He, however, lamented the inability of the Minna airport to participate in the airlift of pilgrims for the 2022 hajj exercise.

“We don’t want a recurrence of last year’s hajj ugly experience where the intending pilgrims almost missed the hajj exercise,” he said.

He admitted that aviation challenges were numerous but said the challenges could be overcome.

“We have identified areas of needs in terms of having a successful hajj operation next year.

“Next week, we will be visiting the airport for more inspection in preparation for the hajj airlift,” Makun Lapai stated.

The new manager of the Minna International Airport, Alhaji Liman Katamba Kutigi, who was accompanied by the management staff of the airport, expressed delight at the relationship between the two organisations.

Kutigi commended the board for a successful 2022 hajj despite its pilgrims not being airlifted from the Minna International Airport.





He urged the board to embark on early preparations for the 2023 hajj.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…

Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy

LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…