‘Niger ready for 2023 Hajj’
THE Niger State government has expressed readiness for the 2023 hajj operation.
The Executive Secretary of the state’s Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Makun Lapai, stated this in his office during a courtesy call by the new manager of the Minna International Airport Authority.
Makun Lapai, who appreciated the visit, commended the aviation team for their efforts at satisfying to the needs of the board during hajj activities.
He, however, lamented the inability of the Minna airport to participate in the airlift of pilgrims for the 2022 hajj exercise.
“We don’t want a recurrence of last year’s hajj ugly experience where the intending pilgrims almost missed the hajj exercise,” he said.
He admitted that aviation challenges were numerous but said the challenges could be overcome.
“We have identified areas of needs in terms of having a successful hajj operation next year.
“Next week, we will be visiting the airport for more inspection in preparation for the hajj airlift,” Makun Lapai stated.
The new manager of the Minna International Airport, Alhaji Liman Katamba Kutigi, who was accompanied by the management staff of the airport, expressed delight at the relationship between the two organisations.
Kutigi commended the board for a successful 2022 hajj despite its pilgrims not being airlifted from the Minna International Airport.
He urged the board to embark on early preparations for the 2023 hajj.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…
Ondo Councils’ Workers Shut Down Assembly Over LG Autonomy
LOCAL government workers under the aegis of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Ondo, on Tuesday, stormed the State House of Assembly, threatening a showdown with the lawmakers over the signing of local government autonomy…
FG To Discontinue Cash Withdrawal From Public Accounts
The Federal Government is putting the final touches to all necessary measures to stop cash withdrawal from federal, state, and local government accounts. The Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Modibbo Hamman Tukur, revealed…
Reps Probe Crude Oil Sales Over $2.4bn Revenue Loss
The House of Representatives on Tuesday unveiled plans to investigate the allegation bothering on the alleged loss of over $2.4 billion in revenue accruing from the illegal sale of 48 million barrels of crude oil export from 2014 till date…
Emefiele/DSS Tango: Falana Asks Judiciary To Treat Civil Liberty Cases Equally
LEADING rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana, on Tuesday addressed the controversial move by the nation’s secret police to arrest and detain the embattled Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele…
EDITORIAL: CBN’s New Cash Withdrawal Limits
As a follow-up to its redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 banknotes, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) recently announced a new policy that mandates deposit money banks and other financial institutions to ensure that…