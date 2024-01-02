A member of the Niger State House of Assembly, representing Shiroro Constituency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Honourable Andrew Doma, has assured that he will propose bills that will accelerate the development of his constituency.

Hon. Doma gave the assurance when he received the Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Council of the State, Hon. Ishaku Akilu Kuta (APC), at his residence in Gwada community of the Council Area on Monday.

He commended the Council Boss for his courtesy visit and assured him of a cordial working relationship irrespective of their political affiliations for the development of their society.

The lawmaker said he will continue to work closely with the chairman so that he can propose bills at the State House of Assembly for the good of the people of Shiroro Local Government Council.

He added that, with his experience, he will not let the people of his constituency down.

Earlier, Hon. Doma had received different groups at his residence, which included traditional title holders and religious groups, both Muslims and Christians and assured them that he would always support their religious activities.

While felicitating with the legislator, the Chairman of Shororo Local Government Council, Hon. Ishaku Akilu Kuta, urged the people of his domain to be law-abiding and support constituted authorities.

The Council Chairman said that his visit to the state legislator (Hon. Doma) has nothing to do with partisan politics emphasizing that it was a show of solidarity with the legislator who has carried him along.

He urged all citizens of the local government to support the government, especially in the area of security challenges, even though he pointed out that things were getting better in recent times in the Council areas.

“I want to use this medium to call on my people to be security conscious, as security issues cannot be left to the government alone but everyone’s business,” he declared.

According to the Council boss, the year 2024 will be better, as he enjoined the youths to embrace peace by abiding by and respecting the laws of the land as they celebrate the new year.

