About 50 indigent students from ten secondary schools in Ondo State were given scholarships at the weekend by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), the DOW Education and Mentoring Foundation.

The indigent students, selected from various secondary schools across the state were presented with cheques for their tuition, uniforms, sandals, school bags, text books, and notebooks.

Speaking during the distribution of educational materials and cash, the founder of the foundation, Mr. Oluwarotimi Williams-Daudu, said the initiative was out in place to tackle the increasing menace of out-of-school children and reducing illiteracy to the barest minimum.

Williams-Daudu, said the initiative was borne out of his experience and background while growing up, and appealed to eminent Nigerians to team up with the foundation by donating towards the scholarship scheme, saying plans are underway to extend the scholarship across Nigeria.

Williams-Daudu, disclosed that the beneficiaries were drawn across the four local councils of Akoko axis of the state by a committee in collaboration with the school authorities.

According to him, the criteria for the scholarship were that the students must be brilliant and truly indigent, which he said must be certified by the committee.

He said: “We are doing this because of my experience. I was in their shoes before. I had no mother; it was tough; I had no school uniform; I had no sandals. I faced a lot of challenges. By the grace of God, I am who I am today. God has been kind; God has been faithful.

“That is why, when I look back, I still see some students who are in the position that I was in years ago. So, I just try to see how I can be impactful and relevant in the lives of these children.

“What we are doing right now is for any good-spirited Nigerian who is interested in giving a helping hand, and the way to do it is to sponsor a child with just N50,000 a year.

“If you are interested, it doesn’t matter where you are in Nigeria. If you contact the management of the DOW Foundation, you give us the name of the school, maybe your alma mater or a school in your community.

“Once you do that for us, maybe five to 10 students. We will be able to identify the poorest of the poorest indigent students. And once we identify such students, we will recruit them. With N50,000 a year, that will cover the tuition, text books, note books, uniforms, and sandals.”

The wife of the founder, Dr. Funmilola Williams-Daudu, advised the beneficiaries to dream big and work towards achieving their dreams.

“I want to tell you that there was a time I was like you. Your future is very bright, especially now that you’re DOW ambassadors.

“Think of your academics; be diligent, honest, and hardworking. People must see that you have been transformed. Among you shall be governors, doctors, and engineers.”

The Permanent Secretary, State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) in Ondo State, Dele Akinnagbe, commended Williams-Daudu for embarking on the initiative, stressing that it will going a long way in the lives of the students.

