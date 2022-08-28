Niger govt reiterates commitment to civil service reforms

Niger State Government has reiterated its commitment to reposition the Civil Service for effective and efficient service delivery to the people.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello gave the promise at the flag-off of the distribution of Operational Guidelines in Civil Service for Local Governments in the state held at Safara Motel Annex, Kontagora.

Governor Sani Bello who was represented by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, explained that the repositioning of civil service at both the state and Local Government levels would subscribe to the goal of efficient service delivery, transparency and openness.

The governor enjoined civil servants at all levels to continue to work hard with a view to achieving meaningful results in the implementation of programmes and policies of government aimed at uplifting the quality of life of the citizenry.

Governor Sani Bello noted that every local government in the state is viable hence the need for civil servants at the grassroots to harness the potentials endowed in their areas, stressing that the operational guidelines, if properly utilized, will increase productivity and capacity.

He thereby commended the Local Government Service Commission for distributing the operational guidelines to civil servants at the grassroots, saying that “the operational guidelines was timely in this era of reforms”.

In her remarks, the Head of Service, Niger State, Hajiya Salamatu Abubakar reaffirmed the commitment of state government to transforming the entire civil service in the state by providing enabling environment for effective service delivery, training and retraining of it’s workforce thereby promoting professionalism, accountability and transparency.





The HOS however expressed optimism that the operational guidelines for civil servants at the third tier of Government would no doubt update the knowledge, attitude and practice of staff at the grassroots.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission, Nuhu Garba Ngaski stated that Local Government Service Commission is intensifying efforts toward restructuring Local Government Civil Service for optimal performance.

According to the Permanent Secretary, “these efforts required creative strategies that were aimed at building the capacity and enhancing the readiness of the Local Government Staff.”

Meanwhile, highlight of the occasion were goodwill messages from the Sarkin Sudan, Kontagora, Alhaji Muhmadu Barau Muazu, the Emir of Kagara, Mallam Ahmad Garba Gunna, (Attahiru III) Commissioner for Local Government, Community Development and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Kabiru Abbas, Chairman ALGON, Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Lalalo and the distribution of the operational guidelines to the some Local Government Councils.