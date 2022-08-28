500 Offa indigenes benefit free vocational training

Five hundred youths in the Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State have benefitted from free training on vocational skills to make them financially independent and self-employed.

Some of the training skills enjoyed were on Computers, Baking and Decorations, Soap and Air freshener making, Face Makeup designs, Throw Pillows and Duvet making.

Speaking at the training programme in Offa at the weekend, founder of a non-governmental organisation, Free Light of Nigerian Youth Foundation (FLONY), that provided the gesture, Hajiya Farida Musa-Jauro, said that the foundation is committed towards contributing to national and regional efforts to address challenges of poverty.

The founder said that the organisation aimed at helping orphans, illiterates and children to reduce poverty to the barest minimum and to prevent actions that threaten peace in the country.

“We have begun and will continue to mobilise private and public sectors’ interventions through advocacy and encourage youths to volunteer their intellectual and physical energies towards solving problems in society.

“The sole aim of the foundation is to empower Nigerians and other countries, irrespective of distance and nationalities.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“We started in 2019 and have trained more than 14,540 youths within and outside the country, like Ghana, Niger Republic, Adamawa, Kebbi, Sokoto and Kwara,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi-Esuwoye II, thanked the foundation for empowering 500 people within and outside the town.

The monarch, who was represented by his Principal Private Secretary, Mr Azeez Kadri, called on all the beneficiaries to maximize the opportunity given to them in the training and make judicious use of the equipment.





He urged them to share the knowledge gained with other people around them and be an employer of labour through the opportunity given to them.

Also present at the occasion were the Chairman of Offa Development Union (ODU), Evangelist Ayo Ogunwole, and the Social Director of the ODU, Alhaja Sherifat Jato, who presented certificate of training to all the beneficiaries.

Speaking, the National Director of the Programme of the foundation, Ambassador Olasunkanmi Kolawole, appreciated the gesture toward the eradication of poverty in Nigeria.

Kolawole called on well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the foundation’s kind of gesture to better the economic lives of people in the society.

Put More Of Your Contents Out There, Don Jazzy Urges Young Artistes

500 Offa indigenes benefit free vocational training

Bandits Stole My Chickens, Cut Off My Arms —Zamfara Man

500 Offa indigenes benefit free vocational training