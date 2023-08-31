Niger State Government has said it will focus on social amenities, sustainable economy, good governance and urban renewal to improve standard of living of its citizens.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Hon. Binta Mamman stated this while addressing journalists during the post- State Executive Council (SEC) Media briefing held at the Press Gallery, Government House, Minna on Thursday .

Hon. Binta Mamman,a former member of the state House of Assembly, said that Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has issued directives to the Commissioner for Mineral resources to ensure full implementation of the executive ban on illegal mining operations in the State.

The Commissioner, further revealed that the Governor has directed for the revival of the monthly sanitation programme with effect from September to ensure better environment and prevent outbreak of diseases by ensuring a healthy and condusive State.

She also said the Governor has directed that Ministries of Information and Water resources be relocated to Radio Niger premises and Water Sewage Corporation known as Gidan Ruwa respectively.

Binta Mamman further said the policies are underway to foster long-term economic growth and create jobs, while balancing environmental concerns.

She said the Governor has authorized a waiver to expedite the employment of qualified Healthcare Professionals to address shortage of health workers in the State.

Similarly, her Counterpart, the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Barr. Maurice Magaji disclosed that the State Government will take advantage of the vast land in the State and its proximity to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for revenue generation, assuring that the one hundred and twenty billion naira(N120Billion)Annual target of the state government Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) is achievable.

Magaji said some of the strategies to be deployed by his Ministry to boost revenue generation, especially in Minna, Suleja, Bida, Kontagora and New Bussa are payment of ground rent, consent fee, and transfer of ownership fees among others.