Police Operatives attached to Area Command Headquarters Onitsha, Anambra, have rescued a kidnap victim in the commercial city of the State.

The State Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement said, the operatives while on township patrol on 30th August 2023 received a distress call at about 9.30 pm of a kidnap incident around Borromeo Roundabout Onitsha.

According to the Police image marker, the operatives responded to the distress call and caught up with a shuttle bus in which the kidnapped victim was held.

“The highly trained operatives professionally engaged the kidnappers in a shootout without harming the hostage who was rescued unhurt.

“Two suspects were arrested at the scene while others managed to escape with gunshot wounds.

“The Police team recovered one Barreta pistol, nine rounds of 9MM live ammunition, and a shuttle bus without number plates which the criminals used for the kidnap operation.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, while commending the police operatives for the remarkable feat, charged them to intensify efforts aimed at apprehending the fleeing gang members.”

“He also calls on hospitals in the area to report anyone presenting gunshot injuries while treatment is ongoing to save lives,” the PPRO added.

