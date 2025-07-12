Niger govt pledges support for 1999 constitution review

Niger State Government has assured of its readiness to support enactments that promote justice, strengthen federalism, and safeguard the rights and dignity of every Nigerian.

Similarly, it stated that it is prepared to play its constitutional role with patriotism, integrity, and foresight in ensuring the success of the review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

The State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, gave the assurance in his goodwill message at the opening of the North Central Zone, Centre A Public Hearing, by the House of Representatives Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution held in Minna, Niger State capital.

Represented by the Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Barr.) Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji, Governor Bago explained that this effort by the House of Representatives must be applauded as a symbol of legislative responsiveness and a demonstration of the will to improve the foundation of Nigeria’s democratic federation.

Presenting Niger State Government’s position paper on behalf of the state, the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Nasiru Muazu, said the state strongly supports devolution of powers, creation of state police, local government autonomy, and the creation of additional local government areas, among others, while assuring of full support for the process to succeed.

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, who presented their request through the State Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Muzi Yunus Abdullahi, said what they expected at the end of the public hearing was a people-oriented constitution that would be owned by Nigerians for the good of all, and where all ambiguities in the constitution are addressed.

Engr. Adebayo Daramola from Kwara State, in his submission, called for the creation of Ifesowapo State from the present Kwara State to enable people in the area to have a sense of belonging, considering the large population and the area’s economic viability, which would, in the long run, enhance the state’s development if created.

The Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, who represented first-class traditional rulers of Niger, Kwara, and Kogi States, explained that their track record of ensuring justice, equity, and fairness in safeguarding the tradition and culture of their people could only be enhanced if a specific constitutional role is assigned to them. He said there is a broken link between government and the governed which must be rectified for governance to thrive.

Former Niger State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Ahmed Musa Ibeto, also presented a memorandum for the creation of Kainji State from Niger and Kebbi States, with its headquarters in Kontagora. He noted that the proposed state comprises 6.7 million people and over 147,000 square kilometres of arable land.

On his part, Alhaji Yusuf Sani Yabagi from Niger State presented a memo for the creation of Edu State, with headquarters in Bida, which would consist of over 2 million people. He stressed that since the creation of Niger State in 1976, it has not been divided, and called for equity and fairness in the creation of new states.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the House Committee on Constitution Review, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, chaired the proceedings, while the Chairman of Centre A and Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Ali Halims, assured of the committee members’ readiness to discharge their constitutional mandate professionally and in line with laid down rules and regulations that would give Nigerians what they desire.

There were 46 requests for the creation of states and 117 for the creation of additional local government councils across the country.

