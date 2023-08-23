The Niger State Government has reiterated its determination to provide effective training to its workforce to propel the Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago-led administration’s Transformation Agenda.

The State Commissioner of Finance, Lawal Maikano, stated this while addressing the management and members of staff of the Ministry on the assumption of office, adding that change is constant and assuring the staff that he would improve on the work of the state’s Ministry of Finance with the view to bringing about a lot of progress to the ministry and the state at large.

The Commissioner admonished the staff of the Ministry to show respect to each other, work as a team, and respect boundaries.

Lawal Maikano assured them that he would operate an open door policy and challenged them to accord him their maximum support and cooperation, as well as commitment to their duty, in order to enable him and Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago to change the narrative of the State.

He thereby expressed his profound gratitude to the management and staff of the ministry for the reception accorded him.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Ibrahim D. Abubakar, while introducing the new Commissioner to the staff of the Ministry, said it was an honour to welcome the Commissioner to the Ministry as the helmsman.

The Permanent Secretary, however, assured the Commissioner of the staff’s unalloyed support so as to enable him to succeed and thereafter took the Commissioner around all the offices of the Ministry for familiarisation.

